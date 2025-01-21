‘Take Kaiser with you and treat him well’: Fazila Qazi responds to critics

web analytics
Veteran actor Fazila Qazi took a dig at social media critics, questioning her behaviour with her husband Kaiser Khan Nizamani.

In her recent appearance on actors Yasir and Danish Nawaz’s digital show, Fazila Qazi opened up on the smart tactics of her husband, veteran actor-director Kaiser Khan Nizamani, who consciously portrays himself as innocent on screen, making her appear as the intimidating one among the two.

Calling him ‘smart and an amazing actor’, Qazi said, “You don’t know him, it’s his trick. Whenever we do shows together, he acts like an innocent, helpless person whereas I am my usual self. So it appears as if I’m particularly rude to him.”

“I get to hear this a lot from people. Some women even message me saying, ‘Your husband is so sweet and innocent. How can you talk to him in such a rude manner? You should treat him well’ etc,” shared the ‘Dareecha’ actor. “And I so want to reply to all these ladies that ‘You must take him with you and treat him well please’.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“I mean if we have been living together for more than 30 years, there must be something working well between us,” she asserted.

Pertinent to note here that veteran actors Fazila Qazi and Kaiser Khan Nizamani got married in 1993. The couple has two sons together, named Ahmed and Zorain.

