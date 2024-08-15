FIA arrests two passengers with fake visas at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration unit arrested two passengers at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for possessing fake travel documents, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Shamsuddin from Attock and Muhammad Yaqub from Rajanpur, were apprehended during immigration clearance after their passports were found to have fake Iraqi visas.

According to the FIA, both individuals paid over Rs 300,000 each to agents for the counterfeit traveling documents.

The arrests were made as part of an ongoing effort to curb illegal travel practices at the airport, meanwhile, further investigations are underway.

Last month, FIA – Immigration arrested a human trafficker involved in illegally smuggling Pakistanis abroad from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

According to the FIA immigration spokesman, the accused agent, Sajid Mahmood, was wanted in connection with the case of a Gujarat-based human smuggling incident. He attempted to flee to Azerbaijan but was apprehended at Jinnah International Airport

Interpol took the suspect into custody by offloading him from his scheduled flight. The suspect is now under the supervision of Interpol for further investigation.