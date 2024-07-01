Flour prices go up by Rs 250

PESHAWAR: As the inflation rate rises in Pakistan, the price of 20-kilogram flour bag has been increased by Rs 200 in Peshawar, ARY News reported

As per the details, the price of 80-kilogram flour bag has been hiked by Rs 1000 in the provincial capital.

The price of 20-kilogram bag has reached Rs 2000 after an increase of Rs 200 whereas the mixed flour bag has increased from Rs 1700 to Rs 1900.

In Islamabad, the price of 15-kilogram flour bag was earlier reduced by Rs 600 to provide relief to consumers.

The price of a 10-kilogram flour bag was dropped by Rs 270 from Rs 1470 to Rs 1200.

Similarly, the price of a 15-kilogram flour bag was decreased by Rs 600 to Rs 1650, while a 20-kilogram flour bag costs Rs 2250, down from Rs 2880.

READ: Punjab bans wheat smuggling to KP, flour millers criticize

It is important to mention here that Punjab government earlier issued a notification to take steps to curb smuggling of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The provincial secretary food directed for establishing check posts on main highways and handing over responsibility to eligible officers to prevent smuggling.

Meanwhile, the Flour Mills Association sources said that thousands of trucks have been parked outside warehouses in KP. ” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has placed demand for supply of three Lac tonnes of wheat,” sources said.

Flour Mills Association sources said that the KP government purchasing wheat at the price of Rs. 3,900 per maund. “The wheat being sold between 2,800 to 3,000 rupees per maund in the open market in Punjab,” sources said.

“The government creating more difficulties for farmers by imposing restrictions,” sources added.