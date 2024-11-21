‘Gladiator 2’ actor Paul Mescal talks about brutal fight sequences

Hollywood star Paul Mescal, who starred alongside Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington in ‘Gladiator 2,’ has opened up about the brutal fight scenes in the film.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Mescal plays Lucius Verus, the secret son of Maximus (the protagonist of the first film, played by Russell Crowe) and former heir to the Roman Empire in the film.

The Ridley Scott directional sees Lucius involved in the most battles being the film’s main protagonist and gladiator

The Hollywood actor’s character fights off against vicious baboons, rhinos, and even sharks, apart from his human opponents.

While Paul Mescal said that his favourite fight in ‘Gladiator 2’ was against General Acacius (Pedro Pascal), it was another fight that was the most intense for him.

“The most challenging and physically the toughest was the fight with the gladiator who comes off the rhino,” the actor said.

According to the Hollywood star, the weather and shooting schedule made it much more difficult for him.

Read more: ‘Gladiator 2’ star Paul Mescal addresses return for third part

“We shot that for about two or three days, but the heat was just…. My Irish blood does not function with Ridley’s shooting schedule, which is like sun up to sun down, hottest parts of the day,” said Paul Mescal.

“It was brutal, the fight. I grew up playing sports, so I would consider myself pretty robust and happy to throw myself around, but it was just the [arena] itself became like a radiator. I was borderline throwing up, irritable, just hardcore. Between takes, I was firing ice straight down my back,” he added.

Set several decades after the events of the first movie in ancient Rome, ‘Gladiator II’ tells the story of Lucius (Mescal). The movie sees Lucius getting inspiration from Maximus to compete as a gladiator.

It is noteworthy here that the original movie was released in 2000 in which Hollywood actor Russell Crowe played Maximus.

The movie collected five Oscars, including Best Picture while Crowe won an Oscar for Best Actor.