Grand Theft Auto movie in the race for BIFAs Award

“Grand Theft Hamlet” documentary, which takes place inside the Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has been shortlisted for the Raindance Maverick Award at the British Independent Film Awards.

Directed by Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane, the documentary is about out-of-work theatre actors who try to stage a production of Hamlet within the video game GTA Online.

The documentary, which has no relation with Rockstar Games or its parent company Take-Two Interactive, is among 13 feature films on the longlist for the award at the BIFAs, according to a report from Variety.

The film, a fan-made documentary, recorded in the virtual world of Los Santos has already made its debut at in-person events like SXSW.

MUBI, a streaming platform, has acquired distribution rights for the documentary and has announced its plans to debut it online in early 2025.

According to reports, ‘Grand Theft Hamlet’ has been inspired by the William Shakespeare play and will follow the lives of Sam and Mark during the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting updates on the hotly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 set to arrive in the Fall of 2025.

After releasing the reveal trailer in December 2023, Rockstar Games or its parent company have not released any media or details about the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated game showed that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

Full longlist for the Raindance Maverick Award at BIFAs:

THE CEREMONY – Jack King, Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer

THE FLIGHT OF BRYAN – James Erskine, Victoria Gregory, Philipp Manderla

GRAND THEFT HAMLET – Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Julia Ton, Rebecca Wolff

KING BABY – Arran Shearing, Kit Redstone

REAWAKENING – Virginia Gilbert, Barry Castagnola

RESTLESS – Jed Hart, Benedict Turnbull

SATU – YEAR OF THE RABBIT – Joshua Trigg

SILENT MEN – Duncan Cowles

THE STIMMING POOL – Robin Elliot Knowles, Sam Chown Ahern, Benjamin Brown, Steven Eastwood,

Georgia Bradburn, Lucy Walker, Chloe White

STRIKE: AN UNCIVIL WAR – Daniel Gordon, Nick Taussig, Fjolla Iberhysaj

TOPS – Ames Pennington, Archie Sinclair

TREADING WATER – Gino Evans, Ben Toye

WITCHES – Elizabeth Sankey, Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura, Manon Ardisson