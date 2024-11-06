Hajj 2025: Pakistan unveils cost of next year’s holy pilgrimage

ISLAMABAD: The Hajj Policy 2025 has been announced, with significant updates for possible pilgrims, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Hajj costs are between PKR 10.75 lakh and PKR 11.75 lakh, excluding an additional PKR 55,000 for sacrificial animals.

The details included that the pilgrims will have the option to pay Hajj expenses in installments, with PKR 200,000 required at the time of application, and PKR 400,000 within 14 days if selected in the draw. The remaining amount is due between February 1 and February 10, 2025.

The Hajj Policy 2025 also stated that women pilgrims will be permitted to perform Hajj without a male guardian, provided they submit a sworn affidavit from their father or husband.

Under the government scheme, 5,000 pilgrims can participate through the dollar scheme, while private schemes will allocate a quota of 30,000 based on sponsorship. Pilgrims will also be required to send foreign currency to Pakistan and be fully vaccinated.

A shorter Hajj option of 20-25 days will be available under the government scheme.

Earlier on November 5, the federal cabinet, under the supervision of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif approved the Hajj Policy 2025.

PM Shehbaz Sharif chaired the cabinet meeting as the members were informed about Pakistan’s Hajj quota for the year 2025. According to quota, 179, 210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj, and it will be divided between the government and the private sector in a 50:50 ratio.

Under the Hajj Policy 2025, a computerized balloting will be conducted for the government quota, Children under 12 years of age will not be allowed to travel for Hajj next year. A total 1000 seats will be reserved for hardship cases, and 300 seats will be designated for workers or low-income employees registered with the Workers Welfare Fund or the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution.

The cabinet members were told that the ‘Road to Makkah’ facility will be available at Islamabad and Karachi airports. Hajj group organizers will sign service provider agreements with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and their service delivery will be closely monitored.

It was told that a special Hajj management application has been developed for the convenience of pilgrims and special arrangements have been made for their training.

The cabinet directed to give priority in the Hajj balloting to those individuals who will be performing Hajj for the first time. It also instructed to take all necessary measures to ensure the provision of the best facilities for the pilgrims.