Harbhajan Singh predicts finalists of T20 World Cup 2024

Former Indian spin bowler Harbhajan Singh has predicted a final between India and Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

South Africa and Afghanistan are set to lock horns on June 26 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad to make it to the ultimate game of the ongoing tournament.

Afghanistan finished the Super 8 stage with a second place in Group 1. They will face South Africa, the toppers of Group 2.

India topped the Group 1 and will face defending champions England at Providence Stadium, Guyana on June 27.

Ahead of the two clashes, former Indian spin bowler Harbhajan Singh has predicted that India will face Afghanistan in the final and will win the T20 World Cup 2024.

Responding to a question regarding the potential winner of the tournament, he said, “India will win and bring the trophy home.”

When asked about Afghanistan, he said that the Asian side will beat South Africa in the semi-final and will qualify for the final of the tournament.

The Rashid Khan-led side made a remarkable comeback in the Super 8 stage after suffering a defeat at the hands of India in their first game.

Afghanistan stunned Australia in their second game of the Super 8 round and then went on to beat Bangladesh to secure a berth in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, India and South Africa remain unbeaten in the ongoing tournament as the Asian’s side won six out of their seven games while one of their fixtures was washed out in the group stage.

South Africa registered a new record as they became the first team to secure seven consecutive victories in a single T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won six consecutive games in the T20 World Cup 2009 while Australia won six games in 2010 and 2021 editions.