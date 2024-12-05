Harbhajan Singh shares cryptic post after shocking claims about MS Dhoni

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh took the internet by storm following his viral revelations about his relations with his teammate and captain MS Dhoni.

In a recent interview, the right-arm off-spinner gave insight into his relations with the former Indian captain after he retired from professional cricket.

Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni shared the Indian dressing room for years, having played together at the T20 World Cup 2007 and the ODI World Cup 2011.

However, Singh was later gradually replaced by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the India cricket team under the captaincy of Dhoni.

During an interview with an Indian media outlet, Harbhajan Singh said that he was not in contact with MS Dhoni and has not spoken to the former Indian captain for over a decade.

“No, I don’t speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that’s when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven’t spoken. It’s been 10 years and more,” Harbhajan Singh said.

According to the former off-spinner, the interaction between them was limited to cricket and they never spoke to each other outside the cricket field.

“When we were playing in the IPL at CSK, that’s when we used to talk, and that, too, was restricted to the ground. After that, he did not come to my room, nor did I go to his,” he added.

The revelations about his relations with MS Dhoni went viral as several suggested that the reason might be the former Indian captain’s decision to sideline him from the team to make way for Ashwin.

Harbhajan Singh further intensified the speculations after he shared a cryptic post about best friends becoming strangers.

“Strangers can become best friends just as easy as best friends can become strangers….,” Singh wrote in a post on X.

It is worth noting here that the former Indian spinner last played for his country in a T20I against the UAE in March 2016 under Dhoni’s captaincy.

Throughout his international career, Harbhajan Singh picked up 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs, and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is.

The former spinner also played in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under MS Dhoni’s captaincy from 2018 to 2020.