Haris Rauf nominated for ICC Player of the Month award

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month awards, with Pakistan star pacer Haris Rauf among the contenders.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the exceptional cricketers who have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month awards for November.

Fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Marco Jansen, and Jasprit Bumrah have received nominations for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for November 2024, owing to their impressive wicket-taking performances across various formats.

Rauf’s nomination stems from his outstanding achievement while participating in six ODIs and three T20Is for Pakistan. He commenced his tour of Australia with a spectacular three-wicket haul in Melbourne and reached a peak performance by securing a vital five-wicket haul that leveled the series.

In the decisive match in Perth, Rauf added two more wickets to his tally, concluding the series as the leading wicket-taker with 10 dismissals at an impressive economy rate of five, ultimately aiding Pakistan in achieving a 2-1 series victory.

Also read: Ben Stokes lashes out at ICC’s decision to deduct WTC points

Bumrah on the other hand, showcased his formidable skills nomination stems from his outstanding achievement of securing eight wickets during India’s dominant 295-run victory over Australia in the inaugural Border-Gavaskar Trophy held in Perth.

He also served as the stand-in captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Bumrah aspires to claim his second ICC Men’s Player of the Month award; his remarkable bowling figures of 5-30 in the first innings played a crucial role in India establishing a 46-run lead.

He further contributed with 3-42 in the second innings, solidifying India’s memorable win and enhancing their prospects for a place in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.

Conversely, Jansen is vying to become the first South African to win this accolade since Keshav Maharaj in April 2022, following the Proteas’ successes in T20Is and Tests. In addition to his wicket-taking abilities, Jansen made headlines by scoring a rapid 54 runs off just 17 balls, although this effort was insufficient to prevent South Africa from suffering a narrow defeat in Centurion.