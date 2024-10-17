Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam in old viral video

Kamran Ghulam impressed everyone with his brilliant batting as the star slammed a century on debut during Day 1 of the second Test match against England.

As Ghulam’s debut century garnered widespread praise, an old video resurfaced on social media, showing an intense moment from the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In 2022, during a match for Lahore Qalandars, fast bowler Haris Rauf slapped Ghulam after the latter dropped a catch off his bowling. Rauf later made amends by hugging Ghulam during a successful run-out later in the match.

Its worth mentioning here that 29-year-old Kamran Ghulam slammed his century off 192 balls with the help of 9 fours and 1 six.

Kamran Ghulam has a strong record in domestic cricket, with 4,377 runs in 59 matches at an average of 49.17, including 16 centuries and 20 half-centuries.

Ayub and debutant Kamran Ghulam had lifted Pakistan from a precarious 19-2 with a third-wicket stand of 149 on a used pitch that assisted the spinners.

Ghulam, who replaced Babar Azam in one of four changes from Pakistan’s innings defeat in the first Test, also in Multan, became the 13th player from Pakistan to cross the three-figure on debut on Day 1 of the second Test against England. He was dismissed after a well-made 118 off 224 deliveries, five overs before the end of play.

Kamran Ghulam made his domestic debut in 2013 at the age of 17. He was part of Pakistan’s U-19 team in the 2014 U-19 World Cup, where he scored 100 runs and took 3 wickets.

He holds the record for the most runs in a single season of Pakistan’s Qaid-e-Azam Trophy. He has won three Pakistan Super League (PSL) titles with Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

Ghulam made his ODI debut for Pakistan against New Zealand in January 2023 as a concussion substitute but did not bat or bowl.