Hugh Grant terms his character ‘despicable’ in beloved romantic comedy

Hollywood star Hugh Grant, who recently appeared in ‘Heretic,’ has slammed his character in the beloved romantic comedy ‘Notting Hill.’

Released in 1999, the film stars Grant alongside Hollywood actress Julia Roberts and became an instant hit.

Directed by Roger Michell, ‘Notting Hill’ revolves around a famous actress Anna Scott (Roberts) who falls in love with William Thacker (Hugh Grant), the owner of a bookstore in Notting Hill.

Their relationship, however, turns complicated when journalists keep perusing Roberts to develop stories about her personal life.

Despite the movie being considered a classic, the ‘Heretic’ actor is not a fan of his character, as he called him ‘despicable.’

“Whenever I’m flicking the channels at home after a few drinks and this comes up, I just think, ‘Why doesn’t my character have any balls?’ There’s a scene in this film where she’s in my house and the paps come to the front door and ring the bell and I think I just let her go past me and open the door. That’s awful,” Hugh Grant said during a recent interview.

“I’ve never had a girlfriend, or indeed now wife, who hasn’t said, ‘Why the hell didn’t you stop her? What’s wrong with you?’ And I don’t really have an answer to that — it’s how it was written. And I think he’s despicable, really,” he added.

Fans of the romantic comedies have long appreciated the Hollywood actor for his appearances in a number of such movies.

Apart from ‘Notting Hill’ opposite Julia Roberts, the actor has headlined other rom-coms such as ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral,’ ‘Nine Months,’ the ‘Bridget Jones’ films, ‘Two Weeks Notice’ and ‘Love Actually.’

Recently, the Hollywood actor has been receiving praise for his portrayal of a mysterious man named Mr. Reed in ‘Heretic’ who traps two Mormon missionaries in his house after they try to educate him about their faith.