ICAO team kicks off safety audit of Pakistan’s CAA

KARACHI: A team of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has begun a safety audit of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Pakistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the audit, started today, will review various aspects of the CAA’s operations, including flight standards, licensing, aeromedical, aerospace, and airport safety.

The ICAO team will conduct a thorough examination of the CAA’s departments, including flight safety, licensing, and aeromedical, among others.

The audit is expected to conclude on June 13.

Earlier on April 29, in a remarkable feat of achievement, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Karachi surpassed the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) 2023 goals.

The CAA surged ahead of the ICAO 2023 goals by an impressive margin and is on track to meet the ICAO 2030 benchmark.

The audit, conducted by the ICAO for six days at HQ CAA and later four days at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, was focused on various critical aspects of aviation security, FIA immigration procedures, passport issuance mechanism, airport security protocols, passenger screening procedures, entry control mechanisms, cargo handling procedures, perimeter security, and overall aviation auditing processes.

Pakistan’s ability to meet the ICAO 2023 goals and surpass them demonstrates its unwavering commitment to enhancing aviation security standards.