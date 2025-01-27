ICC Awards 2024: ODI Cricketer of the Year announced

The International Cricket Council has announced the winner of the ODI Cricketer of the Year award at the ICC Awards 2024.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai won the top honour following his leading role in four out of Afghanistan’s five ODI series wins in 2024.

The 24-year-old ended 2024 as his national team’s second-highest run scorer (behind Rahmanullah Gurbaz) and second-highest wicket taker (behind AM Ghazanfar).

Azmatullah Omarzai scored 417 runs in 14 ODIs for Afghanistan while he took 17 wickets in those games to secure the top honour at the ICC Awards 2024.

The star all-rounder amassed his runs at an average of 52.12 while he picked up his wickets at 20.47.

His win at the ICC Awards 2024 came two days after ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024 was announced.

Azmatullah Omarzai featured in the standout XI alongside three Pakistani cricketers including Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka)

Kusal Mendis (wk) (Sri Lanka)

Charith Asalanka (c) (Sri Lanka)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

AM Ghazanfar (Afghanistan)