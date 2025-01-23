ICC Awards 2024: Winners’ announcement dates revealed

The International Cricket Council has revealed the dates for the announcement of ICC Awards 2024 winners in both men’s and women’s cricket.

According to a statement by the ICC, the announcements will be made across five days, starting January 24, Friday.

The process will begin with the announcement of five Team of the Year, including standout XIs across Men’s cricket (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is), and Women’s cricket (ODIs and T20Is) over January 24 and 25.

“Awards for the individual categories will also begin from 25th January, with the announcement of Men’s and Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year on that day,” as per the ICC.

First established in 2004, the ICC Awards honour the top performers for their exceptional performances in the previous year.

Pakistani batting starlet Saim Ayub has been shortlisted for the ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024 award.

Saim Ayub has been exceptional in 2024 especially in the one day format, scoring 515 runs in nine matches with an average of 64.37. He has also smashed three centuries in the format, including two against South Africa, helping Pakistan white wash the Proteas in three-match series.

Star batter Babar Azam has been nominated by for the Men’s T20I Cricketer in the upcoming ICC Awards 2024.

The former Pakistan captain is in competition with Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, Australia’s batter Travis Head and Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza for the T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook alongside Australia’s Travis Head and India’s pacer Jasprit Bumrah are in the race for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men’s Cricketer of the Year in the ICC Awards 2024.

Announcement Schedule:

Friday, January 24

Men’s ODI Team of the Year

Women’s ODI Team of the Year

Men’s Test Team of the Year

Saturday, January 25

Women’s T20I Team of the Year

Men’s T20I Team of the Year

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

Sunday, January 26

ICC Umpire of the Year

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Monday, January 27

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

Tuesday, January 28

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year