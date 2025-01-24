ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2024 announced; Here’s the list of players

The International Cricket Council on Friday announced the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2024 to honour exceptional players in the red-ball format.

Australia’s Pat Cummins has been named the captain of the standout XI for the second consecutive year.

Cummins had a breakout year as he led Australia to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade.

The Australian captain was crucial for Australia throughout 2024 in the red-ball format, beginning with five wickets and an unbeaten 64 against West Indies.

Pat Cummins then picked up six scalps in four innings against New Zealand, along with 79 runs.

His major achievement came in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he led Australia to a 3-1 series win.

Cummins ended the five-match series as Australia’s leading wicket-taker, claiming 25 wickets while he also scored crucial 158 runs across eight innings.

In total, Pat Cummins took 37 wickets in 2024 at an average of 24.02 and scored 306 runs, averaging 23.53.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah also found a place in the ICC team following his top form throughout 2024.

The right-arm pacer was off to a flying start in the previous year as he took 19 wickets in four matches against England.

In India’s Test home series against Bangladesh, he picked up 11 wickets in just two games.

After a lean patch in the New Zealand series at home, Jasprit Bumrah returned to his usual best in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

The Indian pacer took a total of eight wickets in the first game of the five-match series.

In the next game, Jasprit Bumrah picked up nine wickets to help India secure a crucial draw.

In between, he became the first bowler to average under 20 with a minimum of 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah ended 2024 with 71 wickets at an astonishing average of 14.92, finishing as the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket for the year.

The pacer is joined by his countrymen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadega in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2024.

Meanwhile, no Pakistani cricketer could make it to the standout XI of the International Cricket Council.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2024:

Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)

Ben Duckett (England)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Joe Root (England)

Harry Brook (England)

Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka)

Jamie Smith (wk) (England)

Ravindra Jadeja (India)

Pat Cummins (c) (Australia)

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Jasprit Bumrah (India)