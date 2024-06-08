Imad Wasim to be replaced by Mehran Mumtaz in T20 World Cup 2024?

KARACHI: Speculations have arisen about Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2024 following his injury, with sources claiming that the cricketer will be ruled out from the remaining tournament, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The Pakistani all-rounder was ruled out of the Green Shirts’ opening match against the United States of America (USA) in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

He is suffering from a side injury, due to which he also missed the fourth T20i against England in the recently concluded series.

Babar Azam confirmed Wasim’s unavailability during a media interaction on Tuesday. “Imad Wasim is suffering from a side strain, which means he won’t be able to play in our opening match,” said Azam.

The skipper shared that the medical panel has advised against playing Wasim as a precaution so he can be available for the remaining matches in the mega event.

Speaking at the ARY News programme ‘Sports Room’ today, analyst Shahid Hashmi while quoting sources said that left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz has been asked to prepare as a potential replacement for Imad Wasim.

Hashmi explained that Pakistan will need to inform the ICC’s technical committee about Imad’s injury and seek permission to replace him with another player. “The name of the replacement player will be announced once the injury is officially confirmed”, he added.

Humiliating defeat

Pakistan men’s cricket team on Thursday, stooped to a new low as the former champions succumbed to an upset five-run defeat against the USA after an enthralling match which was decided in the Super Over.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam entrusted senior pacer Mohammad Amir to bowl the Super Over. However, the left-arm pacer struggled to maintain his line and length and went on to concede 18 runs.

Amir bowled three wides in the over while poor fielding and overthrows saw the Green Shirts leaking away more runs.

Set to chase 19 in the one-over eliminator, Iftikhar Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman came out to bat for Pakistan while Saurabh Netravalkar was given the ball for the USA.

The right-handed batter played out a dot on the first delivery but hit Netravalkar for a four on the next delivery.

The boundary put the left-arm pacer under immense pressure as he bowled a wide on the next delivery. However, Netravalkar was soon to recollect himself and dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed on the next delivery.

Pakistan then needed 14 off the last three deliveries and Netravalkar displayed nerves of steel to defend the total for the USA and steered the associate nation to a historic victory.