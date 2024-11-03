Indian fans demand Rohit, Gambhir’s sacking after whitewash

Indian cricket fans slammed captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir after New Zealand completed a 3-0 whitewash in the IND V NZ Test series.

New Zealand scripted history after defeating India by 25 runs in the third Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Black Caps dismissed the hosts for 121 to secure a 25-run victory on Day 3 of the final IND v NZ Test.

Indian fans were furious following the humiliating defeat and demanded the sacking of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir while also seeking star batter Virat Kohli to retire from cricket.

Taking to X, an Indian fan listed the defeats the team suffered since the former opening batter took charge as the coach of the Indian team.

“Welcome to GG era, – Lost an Odi series vs SL after 28 years – lost a test match vs NZ after 36 years in India -lost a home test series after 12 years – got whitesashed first time in the history of test cricket,” the fan wrote.

Another fan asserted that the home side lost the IND v NZ after players became ‘bigger than the game.’

“When players become bigger than the game, the team suffers,” the Indian fan wrote.

A fan came down hard on the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for failing to lead from the front in testing times.

“Rohit Sharma :- – Can’t Bat – Can’t Bowl – Can’t Run – Can’t Field – Can’t Captain – Can’t Remain Fit Just Playing on Captaincy Quota,” he stated.

Another fan sought to have Virat Kohli and Sharma retire from cricket to allow new talent to represent India.

“We want Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to retire. It’s time for new talent to shine and bring fresh energy to the team,” the fan wrote.

A furious Indian fan pinned: “Cricket equivalent of the fall of the Roman Empire. Blackest day in Indian cricket history. Rohit & Gambhir should be sacked.”

It is worth noting here that India last faced a clean sweep at home in 2000, in a two-match series against South Africa.