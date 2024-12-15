Isa Guha’s comments on Bumrah draw criticism from Indian fans

Former England woman cricketer-turned-commentator Isa Guha received flak from Indian fans after comparing pacer Jasprit Bumrah to a ‘primate’ during the third AUS v IND Test.

The incident occurred on Day 2 of the third test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba where Australia posted 405/7 following tons by Travis Head and Steve Smith.

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler for the visitors as he bagged a fifer.

The right-arm pacer has been in fine touch as he has picked up 17 wickets across five innings of the ongoing AUS v IND Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While cricket experts around the world are heaping praise on the Indian pacer, a comment from commentator Isa Guha has caused a stir on social media with Indian fans.

During her chat with former Australian pacer Brett Lee, Guha was asked about her thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah’s spell on Day 2 of the third AUS v IND Test at The Gabba.

“Bumrah, today: five overs, 2-4. So, that’s the tone, and that’s what you want from the ex-skipper,” Lee said on-air.

Responding to his comment, Isa Guha said, “Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most Valuable Primate, Jasprit Bumrah. He is the one that’s going to do all the talking for India, and why so much focus was on him in the build-up to this Test match, and whether he would be fit.”

The comment received flak from the Indian fans who believed that the former England cricketer compared the Indian bowler to a ‘primate,’ another term used for a monkey or an ape.

Meanwhile, at Stump on Day 2 of the third AUS v IND, Test Travis Head and Steve Smith built a 241-run partnership to put Australia in a commanding position.

Travis Head and Steve Smith both completed their centuries to help the hosts put a formidable total on the scoreboard.

Australia’s wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey was unbeaten on 45 along with Mitchell Starc (7)* who will resume the proceeding on Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test.