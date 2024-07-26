Jason Gillespie reacts to PCB’s move to limit players’ participation in leagues

Pakistan’s Test coach Jason Gillespie has opened up on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) move to limit national cricketers’ participation in global franchise leagues.

His statement came days after the PCB refused to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Naseem Shah for the Hundred and also to Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Global T20 Canada 2024.

Now, Jason Gillespie in an interview with a cricketing website said that players having central contracts are paid well enough to allow PCB to ensure their availability for the national team by asking them to skip some leagues.

“Players are centrally contracted and getting compensated really well. We have the right to be able to say, ‘Look, in this situation, we need you to rest or have some downtime to give your body and mind a break, be ready for the next challenge for Pakistan,’” Gillespie added in the interview.

Meanwhile, the former Australian pace bowler acknowledged the importance of the franchise leagues for providing exposure to the players.

However, Gillespie was of the view that the national cricketers’ participation in leagues would be discussed if that participation impacts their readiness for national duty.

“We want players to go and play in these leagues and have these great experiences. But if we believe it’s going to be to the detriment of representing Pakistan in an upcoming series, then we’ll have a discussion and have a decision to make. These are honest and difficult conversations. Ultimately, we’re tasked with doing what’s right by Pakistan cricket,” he said.