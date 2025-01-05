Jasprit Bumrah expresses dismay over missed chance to bowl on ‘spiciest wicket’

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained the highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with 32 wickets across five Tests against Australia.

The right-arm pacer also served as the stand-in captain in the first and last Test of the series, winning the Perth Test while he could not take to the field in Australia’s second inning in the final Test due back spasm.

With him out of the game, Australia chased down the 162-run with six wickets in hand to win the series 3-1.

With the defeat, India have also been knocked out of the race for a place in the World Test Championship final.

Following the final game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jasprit Bumrah opened up on getting out of the game in the second inning and missing out on bowling on the ‘spiciest pitch’ of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Read more: ‘Playing like a No. 10’: Bumrah pokes fun at Konstas during SCG clash

“It’s a little frustrating, but sometimes you’ve got to respect your body, you can’t fight your body. It’s a little disappointing in the end because I probably missed out on the spiciest wicket of the series, but that’s the way it is. Sometimes, you have to accept it and move forward.” Jasprit Bumrah said in a post-match interview.

The Indian pacer also revealed the team discussion following his ouster from the SCG Test.

“With a bowler short, the others had to take responsibility. The chat this morning was about the same thing, about having belief and showing character. Lots of ifs and buts, the whole series was fought hard, we were in the game today as well, not like we were out of it, this is how Test cricket goes,” Bumrah said.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah maintained that playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Australian soil will have young players boost their expertise.

“They [youngsters] have gained a lot of experience; they will only go from strength to strength from here. Australia is not the easiest place to play cricket, but we’ve shown we have a lot of talent in our group, it’s all about adapting and learning new things about your game,” the Indian pacer said.