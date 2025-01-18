Jessica Alba confirms separation from husband after 17 years of marriage

Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba has confirmed her separation from Cash Warren, after 17 years of marriage.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Days after it was first reported by sources, close to the ex-couple, that Jessica Alba and her film producer husband Cash Warren have separated and are moving forward to file for their divorce soon, the Hollywood diva turned to her Instagram on Thursday, to release an official statement, announcing the end of their 17-year-long marriage.

“I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she began to write. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years.”

“It’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals,” she announced. “We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

“Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time,” concluded Alba.

Notably, Alba, 43, and Warren, 45, first met in 2004, on the sets of the superhero film ‘Fantastic Four’, where she played Sue Storm, while the latter worked as an assistant to the director.

After getting engaged in 2007, the couple exchanged vows in a low-key Beverly Hills courthouse ceremony, the following year. In their marriage of 17 years, Alba and Warren share three children, daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and a son Hayes, 7.

Also Read: Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson part ways after 10 years of marriage