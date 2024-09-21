Karan Johar set for OTT debut with Netflix web series

Bollywood filmmaker is reportedly gearing up for his OTT debut with a big-budgeted web series for streaming giant Netflix.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Best known for directing romantic movies such as “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “Kabhie Alvida Na Kehna,” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” Johar is now set to direct a Netflix show, Indian media outlets reported.

The yet-to-be-titled series will boast a star-studded ensemble of celebrated female actors, the Bollywood filmmaker’s team stated in a press statement.

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan roasts Karan Johar – Watch

The team has finalised the script of the project with production scheduled to begin in early 2025.

“The web series now begins its casting stage and the idea is to bring together an ensemble of renowned actors. Being a Karan Johar show, the web series is considered to be Netflix’s most ambitious upcoming project. It will be shot throughout 2025 and is set to stream in 2026,” Indian media outlet Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

Following the conclusion of the Netflix series, Karan Johar will make a return to the big screen with a big action film he had announced in 2019.

It is worth mentioning here that Johar will become the second notable Bollywood filmmaker to debut on the OTT platform after Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” for Netflix.

The cast of the show included Bollywood stars including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal among others.

The show was considered a success and the streaming giant later greenlit another instalment of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series.

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India confirmed on June 3 that the debut web series of Bollywood’s seasoned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Heeramandi’, has been renewed for season 2.