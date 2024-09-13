Katy Perry targets critics in defiant MTV VMAs speech

In her MTV VMA acceptance speech, American singer Katy Perry took aim at her critics and gave a lesson to young artists, after receiving the Video Vanguard Award.

Following her smashing performance on some of the biggest hits like ‘E.T.’, ‘California Gurls’ and ‘I Kissed a Girl’, as well as ‘Lifetimes’ and ‘I’m His, He’s Mine’, Katy Perry returned to the stage to receive her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award – the MTV VMAs version of lifetime achievement award, after the sweetest-ever introduction by her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

In her acceptance speech, the ‘143’ artist said, “I’m excited… when I look around music today and I see all the amazing young artists who are operating with confidence, agency, vulnerability, and authenticity.”

She continued, “I’ve heard a lot of do this, don’t say that, wear less, wear more now, hey, don’t cut your hair! One of the biggest reasons I’m standing here right now is because I learned how to block out all of the noise, that every single artist in this industry has to constantly fight against, especially women.”

“I just want to say with my whole heart, do whatever it takes to stay true to yourself and true to your art. Turn off social media, [and] safeguard your mental health. Pause. Touch grass. And do what you were born to do,” she advised. “Just like I was born to do this.”

Before leaving the stage, Perry thanked her team, family, Katy Cats and lastly, Bloom, for ‘doing the dishes’ at home.