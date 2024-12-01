Mianwali police foil terrorist attack, four Khwarij killed

MIAWALI: In a significant operation, Mianwali police successfully foiled a major Khwarij attack on the Chapri Police Station, killing four heavily armed militants, ARY News reported citing police sources.

According to a police spokesperson, over 20 Khwarij militants launched an assault on the station, using heavy weaponry. The attack resulted in an intense exchange of gunfire between the militants and the police.

Despite the heavy firepower of the assailants, the brave officers managed to repel the Khwarij, ensuring the safety of the entire station staff. However, two police personnel sustained minor injuries during the confrontation.

The police spokesperson confirmed that the entire team at the Chapri Police Station is safe, and the situation is now under control, adding that the militants were neutralised due to the swift and coordinated response of police personnel.

The Punjab Inspector General of Police commended the courage and professionalism displayed by the Mianwali police force.

Read More: Lakki Marwat cop martyred as terrorists attack Haibat Khan PS

Earlier today, a cop in Lakki Marwat are embraced martyrdom when armed terrorists attacked Haibat Khan police station.

As per details, terrorists with latest weapons attacked Haibat Khan police station in Lakki Marwat which resulted in martyrdom of a cop named Karamatullah.

Cops responded bravely to the assault and forced the terrorist to flee the scene. Meanwhile, police contingent had started search for the terrorists in the area.

Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have witnessed a surge in terror attacks in the recent past.