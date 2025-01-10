Kuldeep Yadav likely to miss Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian team is yet to announce its squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin in February, while star spinner Kuldeep Yadav remains sidelined due to injury.

Before the tournament, India is set to play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20I matches at home as part of their preparation. These games will serve as a dress rehearsal before the Champions Trophy 2025.

Kuldeep Yadav has been out of action due to a groin injury sustained during the recent home Test series. He had to undergo surgery for the injury and is currently recovering. Reports suggest that while it may still be possible for Kuldeep Yadav to make it into the squad for the upcoming multi-format series against England, the chances of his inclusion are slim, according to a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The source explained that Kuldeep Yadav has not yet started bowling, and once he does, he will need to take part in a match simulation or two before he is cleared to play in official matches. With just over a month left before the England series, it is tough for Kuldeep to return in time. However, there may be a better chance for him to make a comeback for the Champions Trophy, as there is more time for recovery.

Despite the uncertainty, Kuldeep’s coach, Kapil Pandey, remains optimistic. He believes that Kuldeep Yadav will be able to start bowling soon and will play a few practice games to regain full fitness. Pandey mentioned that Kuldeep is expected to resume bowling within this month, and he is confident that the spinner will be back in action soon.

Pandey also shared that Kuldeep will return to Kanpur next week to continue his recovery and begin further plans. While it’s early to predict his exact comeback, Pandey is hopeful that Kuldeep will be fully fit in time for future matches.

The team will continue to monitor Kuldeep’s progress and decide on his participation based on his recovery and fitness.