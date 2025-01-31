Paul brothers to share their ‘unfiltered’ life in new reality show

The Paul brothers, Jake Paul and Logan Paul, are set to appear in the upcoming Max reality show Paul American.

Paul shared a trailer for the show on social media, featuring various members of the Paul family. The video includes highlights of Logan’s WWE career and Jake’s journey in boxing.

The viral social media stars and successful entrepreneurs will appear in the eight-episode series that will premiere on March 27.

Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO programming, shared her excitement about the show, saying, “Everyone thinks they know Jake Paul and Logan Paul. They’re the original influencers who built their brand on being unfiltered. But Paul American goes deeper. This show reveals a side of their relationships we’ve never seen before — as brothers, sons, and partners. It also explores Logan’s transition into fatherhood. It’s an honest and surprising look into their lives.”

Viewers can expect a fresh perspective on the Paul brothers in this raw and personal series.

The announcement came after a shocking twist that has stunned fans around the world, Jake Paul has announced that his next opponent will be none other than his own brother, Logan Paul.

After months of rumors and speculation of the next fight against UFC legend Conor McGregor, Jake Paul has officially announced that he will fight his brother Logan Paul in a boxing match on March 27th. The fight will be streamed live on Max.

Jake Paul, known for his aggressive fighting style and victories over famous opponents like Mike Tyson and Nate Diaz, has become a popular figure in boxing.

Logan Paul, who is also famous for his WWE career and past boxing matches against Floyd Mayweather and KSI, will return to the ring to face his brother.

This long-awaited match has been the subject of much speculation, and now fans are excited to see it finally happen.

Both brothers have huge followings, and this fight is expected to attract massive attention. While Jake has been on a winning streak, Logan has faced some ups and downs in his boxing career, including a controversial disqualification in his last match against Dillon Danis.

The match between Jake and Logan promises to be an exciting spectacle. Fans are eager to see how the two brothers, who have been rivals for years, perform in the ring.