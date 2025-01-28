web analytics
Jake, Logan Paul gear up for a 'family feud' in the ring

In a shocking twist that has stunned fans around the world, Jake Paul has announced that his next opponent will be none other than his own brother, Logan Paul.

After months of rumors and speculation, the sibling rivalry will finally be settled in the boxing ring on March 27th.

After months of teasing the next fight against UFC legend Conor McGregor, Jake Paul has officially announced that he will fight his brother Logan Paul in a boxing match on March 27th. The fight will be streamed live on Max.

Jake Paul took on “X” formerly known as twitter to announce the news.


Jake Paul, known for his aggressive fighting style and victories over famous opponents like Mike Tyson and Nate Diaz, has become a popular figure in boxing.

Read More: Jake Paul fight lands Tyson in legal trouble

Logan Paul, who is also famous for his WWE career and past boxing matches against Floyd Mayweather and KSI, will return to the ring to face his brother.

This long-awaited match has been the subject of much speculation, and now fans are excited to see it finally happen.

Both brothers have huge followings, and this fight is expected to attract massive attention. While Jake has been on a winning streak, Logan has faced some ups and downs in his boxing career, including a controversial disqualification in his last match against Dillon Danis.

The match between Jake and Logan promises to be an exciting spectacle. Fans are eager to see how the two brothers, who have been rivals for years, perform in the ring.

 

