Mahira Sharma and Mohammed Siraj dating rumors heat up: Here’s what we know

Reports are suggesting that Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj is “romantically involved” with actress Mahira Sharma, according to a recent report by Times of India(TOI).

An insider close to the alleged couple claimed that Mahira Sharma and Mohammed Siraj are dating and are currently getting to know each other better. However, as of now, neither Mahira Sharma nor Mohammed Siraj has confirmed or denied these dating rumors.

The dating rumors between Mahira Sharma and Mohammed Siraj first gained attention in November 2024, when social media users noticed that Siraj had liked some pictures of Mahira on Instagram.

This led to speculation about their relationship, but the two have not addressed the rumors publicly.

Before these rumors, Mahira Sharma was in a relationship with Paras Chhabra. The two met in the Bigg Boss 13 house and fell in love.

However, their relationship ended in 2023 when Mahira unfollowed Paras on Instagram. Paras later confirmed their breakup, telling TOI, “Yes, we have not been talking to each other after a fight over petty issues for more than a week. But aisi fights toh hamari hamesha hoti rahi hain, even when we were inside the Bigg Boss house. I never thought that it will lead to a breakup.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj was previously linked to Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

Dating rumors started when a viral photo from the celebrations showed the two engaged in a candid conversation, leading to speculations that they shared some kind of romantic connection.

Both Zanai Bhosle and Mohammed Siraj have now responded to reports about their relationship.

Zanai, who follows her grandmother Asha Bhosle in singing career, took reshared their photo to Instagram Stories as she called the Indian cricket bhai (brother).

Zanai Bhosle wrote in the caption of her post, “Mere Pyaare Bhai (My sweet brother).”

Reacting to the post, Mohammed Siraj wrote, “Meri behen ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein, meri behna hai ek hazaaro mein. (Nobody is like my sister, I don’t want to live without her. Just like the moon and stars, my sister is one of a kind).”