Mamta Kulkarni returns to India after 25 years

Former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni, best known for her roles in films such as ‘Karan Arjun’ and ‘Baazi,’ returned to India on Wednesday after 25 years.

The actor took to Instagram to share a selfie video where she confirmed that she landed at the Mumbai Airport after leaving the country in 2000.

“Hi guys, this is Mamata Kulkarni and I just come to India, Bombay, Mumbai, Amchi, Mumbai after 25 years,” she began her video by announcing her arrival.

The former Bollywood actor stated that she is “really nostalgic of the whole journey that I went out of India in the year 2000 and exactly at 2024 I’m here.”

“And I’m really overwhelmed and I don’t know how to express it. I’m emotional. In fact, when the flight landed or before the flight landed, I was seeing on my left, right. And I saw my country from the top after 24 years and I became emotional. I had tears in my eyes. I kept my foot outside International Mumbai Airport and I again became extremely overwhelmed,” she added.

Mamta Kulkarni returned to her home country after the Bombay High Court gave her a clean chit in a drug smuggling case.

The Thane Police, in 2016, accused the former Bollywood actress of being involved in supplying illicit ephedrine to an INR2,000 crore international drug racket.

According to police, Mamta Kulkarni, her partner Vicky Goswami and others attended a meeting in an international drug ring in Kenya in January 2016.

Kulkarni was considered among the top actresses in the 90s, having worked in several hit Bollywood films including ‘Ram Lakhan,’ ‘Waqt Hamara Hai,’ ‘Krantiveer,’ ‘Karan Arjun,’ ‘Sabse Bada Khiladi,’ ‘Andolan’ and ‘Baazi.’