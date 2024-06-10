‘Pakistan just don’t believe they can win,’ Michael Vaughan on Green Shirts loss to India

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has reacted to Pakistan’s defeat to India in T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Sunday.

In his post on social media platform X (Twitter), Michael Vaughan said: “Sometimes really poor pitches produce the best games… this was one of them.. Pakistan just don’t believe they can win .. Simple as that ..”

India stunned Pakistan by six runs in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 which is being played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Chasing 120-run target, Pakistan finished their innings at 113-7 in 20 overs. For India, Bumrah bagged three wickets, Hardik Pandya got two while Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel got one each.

Earlier in the first innings, the Pakistani bowlers dominated the Indian batters completely and didn’t give them much room to shine in one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament.

This was Pakistan’s second loss in the tournament and their path to the Super 8 has gotten extremely difficult as the Green Shirts will once again have to rely on the results of other teams in their group.

Pakistan failed to chase the 120-run target as India’s Jasprit Bumrah ran riots in New York and won the Player of the Match due to his heroics with the ball.