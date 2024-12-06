Starc reveals how he planned Yashasvi Jaiswal’s first-ball dismissal

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc left Indian fans stunned after dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal on the very first ball of the second AUS v IND Test at the Adelaide Oval.

The left-arm pacer delivered a full-length delivery targeting the leg stump, which swung in towards Yashasvi Jaiswal’s off stump.

The Indian opening batter was unprepared for the ripper that trapped him plumb before the wickets.

The on-field umpire did not need much convincing and ruled him out on a golden duck in the second AUS v IND game.

Following the day’s play, Mitchell Starc was asked about his plan to give Australia the early breakthrough which proved of much importance to them.

Responding to the question, Starc quipped, “At the stumps, hit the pads. That’s it. Nothing special.”

Further giving insight into his plan for the Indian batter, the Australia pacer revealed that he had a role of targeting the stumps early in the inning.

“That’s been my role for a while: to attack the stumps and try and make early inroads. Pleased to sneak one past today. We know how important it is to make early inroads into this batting lineup,” Mitchell Starc said.

The first-ball duck by Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was crucial for Australia as the opening batter had hit a valuable ton in the first AUS v IND game in Perth.

It is worth noting here that Mitchell Starc claimed his career-best bowling figures of 6-48 to bundle India for 180 on Day one of the pink-ball Test.