Mohammad Rizwan reacts after taking over white ball captaincy

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has reacted to his appointment as the captain of the Pakistan white ball team.

Earlier today, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced appointing the right-handed batter as the white ball captain while all-rounder Salman Ali Agha was named as his deputy.

Reacting to his appointment, the wicketkeeping batter expressed gratitude to the PCB for entrusting him with the responsibility.

“Representing Pakistan on the global stage is the greatest privilege, and to now be entrusted with leading such a talented and exciting group of players is a tremendous honour. Joining the ranks of some of Pakistan’s legendary limited-overs captains truly is the icing on the cake,” he said.

Rizwan resolved to build on the team’s recent success against England to achieve even greater heights in the upcoming season in white-ball cricket.

“I am committed to giving my absolute best in this role and look forward to working closely with the selectors, coaches, and my immensely talented teammates. Together, we aim to meet and exceed the expectations of our fans and supporters,” the newly-appointed captain said.

It is worth mentioning here that Mohammad Rizwan made his white ball debut in 2015 and has since represented Pakistan in 74 ODIs and 102 T20Is to date, scoring 5,401 runs with four centuries and accounting for 143 dismissals behind the stumps.

He has become the 31st captain of the Pakistan white ball team as the side is set to tour Australia, where they will play three ODIs and three T20Is from November 4 to November 18.

The national side will then depart for Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is played from 24 November to 5 December.