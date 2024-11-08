Muhammad Nabi to retire from ODIs after Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan’s star all-rounder Muhammad Nabi is set to retire from One Day Internationals (ODIs) following ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

The 39-years-old has been a key player for Afghanistan and also captained the team during their inaugural ODI World Cup in 2015.

Muhammad Nabi, made his debut for Afghanistan in their first-ever ODI against Scotland in 2009.

Nabi’s decision to retire from ODIs has been confirmed by Afghanistan Cricket’s Chief Executive Naseeb Khan on Friday, November 8.

Yes, Nabi is retiring from ODIs after the Champions Trophy and he informed the board about his desire. He told me few months back that he wants to end his ODI career after the Champions Trophy and we welcome his decision, Naseeb told Cricbuzz.

After the Champions Trophy, what I understand is that, he is expected to continue his T20 career, and that is the plan until now,” he added.

Nabi had already retired from test cricket in 2019.

It is important to mention here that in the first match of the current three-match ODI series against Bangladesh held in Sharjah, Nabi made a remarkable contribution by scoring 84 help team to get 235, allowing his team to establish a strong total.