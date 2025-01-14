Who is Muhammad Rashid? All you need to know about Neelam Muneer’s husband!

Ever since A-list film and TV actor Neelam Muneer Khan announced her marriage to Muhammad Rashid, earlier this month, there have been curiosity and speculations about her husband’s profession and home country. All these questions have finally been answered.

When Neelam Muneer Khan finally revealed her wedding pictures, near the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, with the celebrity husband wearing a jubbah – a traditional Arabic dress – for their nikah ceremony in Dubai, there had been speculations of him being a Sheikh. Soon after, a local YouTuber claimed in his video that Muhammad Rashid works in the CID department of Dubai Police.

However, that’s not the case, confirmed his own brother.

In a conversation with a local media outlet, Samar Ranjha, the younger brother-in-law of the actor, denied the baseless claims and confirmed that their family hails from Mianwal Ranjha, a village in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab. He also revealed that Rashid is the second eldest of six siblings, including four brothers and two sisters.

Samar shared that his elder brother has been in Dubai since 2006, and besides running a travel and tourism business there, he also owns three to four cafes and restaurants in the Gulf city.

Further speaking about their love story, Samar mentioned that the ‘Bikhray Moti’ actor and his brother first met at a restaurant in Dubai and their communication continued on social media. “They were in a relationship for two and a half years before tying the knot,” he added.

According to Samar, their wedding was an intimate affair in Dubai with only close family in attendance, while a valima reception will be held for the couple in their hometown next month.