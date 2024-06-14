Nassau County Cricket Stadium is being dismantled

New York’s temporary Nassau County cricket Stadium, constructed specifically for the T20 World Cup 2024, is being dismantled following the conclusion of the NY Leg of T20 World Cup.

Erected in just over 100 days, the Nassau County cricket Stadium gained notoriety for its challenging drop-in pitches imported from Adelaide. Positioned on the edge of the 930-acre Eisenhower Park in Long Island, this vast structure quickly became a focal point.

The venue featured 10 drop-in pitches: four on the main ground and six at the nearby training facility in Cantiague Park.

According to a recent report by the New York Times, “After the final match at East Meadow on June 12, the stadium is being taken down, its parts shipped back to Las Vegas for another golf event, and Eisenhower Park will revert to its usual state, albeit with a world-class cricket pitch left behind.”

Read more: Shaheen Afridi urges fans to support Pakistan amid T20 World Cup struggles

The Nassau County cricket Stadium, which seemed to “appear almost overnight,” will be dismantled over six weeks. With a capacity of 34,000, it hosted a full house during India’s high-profile match against Pakistan on June 9, with some tickets fetching between USD 2500 and USD 10,000.

The drop-in pitches produced unpredictable and occasionally hazardous bounce, resulting in particularly low scores in the first two games, where no team managed to score over 100 runs.