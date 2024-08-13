Natasa Stankovic talks about ‘getting a new name’ after divorce with Pandya

Serbian model-actor Natasa Stankovic reflected on the concept of ‘getting a new name’ weeks after her divorce from Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The two announced their divorce on July 18 after months of speculations about troubles in their marriage.

Hours before announcing their separation, the actress flew to Serbia along with their son Agastya.

Natasa Stankovic has been actively sharing her quality moments with her son on social media as she works to embrace her life after her divorce from Hardik Pandya.

Now, the model took to Instagram to share her thoughts on embracing a new identity.

Sharing a selfie on her Instagram Stories, Natasa wrote in the caption, “When you surrender everything to God that’s when you get a new name. You are not who you were but who God says you are.”

Fans of the Serbian actress began speculating the reasons behind her divorce with the Indian all-rounder after several noticed her liking posts about cheating and emotional abuse.

A user on Reddit mentioned that Natasa Stankovic liked several reels that discussed cheating and emotional abuse.

Others joined in and shared screenshots of the posts, the actress-dancer liked on social media platforms.

One of the reels’ caption reads, “you will never feel like you’re enough with this type of guy because they aren’t ready to be mature yet. They will entertain other girls, but it’s not because you aren’t enough.”

It is pertinent to mention that Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya in 2021.

After four years of marriage, they announced their divorce on July 18 after months of speculations about troubles in their marriage.

“After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” the actress wrote in a post on Instagram.

Pandya also posted a similar post about their divorce hours after Stankovic left for Serbia.