US ambassador meets Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam at Jati Umra

LAHORE: United States’ Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umra residence, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the US ambassador was welcomed by Maryam Nawaz at the Jati Umra, where federal minister for planning Ahsan Iqbal was also present.

The PMKL-N supremo discussed matters related to bilateral relations between Pakistan and US.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar met United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and reviewed the latest developments in Pak-US bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in Pak-US bilateral relations and discussed ways to move the relationship forward.

The meeting came two days after the United States (US) House of Representatives passed a resolution urging the government of Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law.

It worth noting here that a total of 368 members voted in favour of the House Resolution HR 901, titled ‘Expressing support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan’. Seven members voted against it.

The resolution — passed with 85 per cent of House members participating and 98pc voting in its favour — urged Islamabad to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law, and respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, freedom of press, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech of the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the resolution also condemned attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, arbitrary detention, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights. It also condemned any effort to subvert the political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan.