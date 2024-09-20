What new feature is WhatsApp introducing for Mac users?

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in its beta version for Mac, allowing users to access and follow channels directly from the desktop app.

According to WABetaInfo, the update, available on TestFlight, rebrands the Status tab as “Updates,” integrating both status updates and channels.

Previously, Mac users could only view limited channel updates through notifications due to lack of full support.

With this update, users can now:

View channels in the Updates tab

Follow favorite channels

Discover new content aligned with their interests

The feature is part of WhatsApp’s transition from the Mac Electron app to the Mac Catalyst app, which is expected to be completed next month. However, users may encounter temporary issues, including:

Channels followed on mobile not syncing with desktop

Channel owners facing difficulties sharing updates from mobile devices

These bugs are expected in the beta version and will be addressed in future updates.

The channel feature on WhatsApp allows users to follow public channels, such as news outlets, influencers, and businesses, to stay updated on their latest content.

The feature is currently available to select beta testers and will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.