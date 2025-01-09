Nintendo Switch 2: Accessory maker reveals more details about console

The CEO of an assessory company has dropped more details about the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console which has been the subject of countless rumours.

Eddie Tsai, the CEO of Genki, reportedly arrived at CES 2025 with a 3D-printed mockup of the hotly-anticipated gaming console.

According to US media outlets, the mockup of Nintendo Switch 2 was aimed at showing off the accessories offered by Genki for handheld devices.

Reports said that Eddie Tsai’s mockup was a 3D-printed model based on a Switch 2 purchased on the black market and is an accurate replica of the upcoming Nintendo console.

Photos of the replica soon began making rounds of social media as fans of the gaming console noticed the device’s increased size, magnetic Joy-Cons, a second USB-C port, and a mysterious new button labelled ‘C.’

Read more: Nintendo drops update on Switch 2 announcement plans

Following his participation in CES 2025, the Genki CEO claimed that the Joy-Cons are magnetic, a rumour which has been making rounds on social media for months.

Eddie Tsai also talked about a large button on each Joy-Con which pushes out a pin to help them detach from the gaming console chassis.

Additionally, he claimed that a new attachment is likely to allow the Joy-Cons to be used like a mouse while the images also showed that the upcoming gaming console will be slim enough to fit the dock of the current Nintendo Switch.

Meanwhile, the Genki CEO could not give the specifics on the mysterious ‘C’ button and the new USB-C port.

It is worth noting here that Nintendo has not announced its planned dates to reveal and launch Switch 2.

Other than confirming that the gaming console will be announced before April this year, the Kyoto-based company has not provided any update on Switch 2.