South Africa suffer major setback ahead of final ODI against Pakistan

South Africa suffered another setback as one of their key pacers Ottneil Baartman was ruled out of the third and final PAK v SA ODI.

He is the second South Africa bowler after spinner Keshav Maharaj who was injured in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Maharaj suffered a groin strain ahead of the first ODI against Pakistan and was replaced by all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

Reports said that Ottneil Baartman complained of feeling discomfort in his right knee while bowling in the second PAK v SA game in Cape Town which Pakistan won by 81 runs and sealed the series 2-0.

The pacer was initially not included in the final XI, however, he played in the series opener in Paarl.

It is worth noting here that Baartman is the sixth pacer to have been rested due to injury in recent months following Gerald Coetzee, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams and Anrich Nortje.

All-rounder Corbin Bosch has been called up to the squad to replace Baartman and will make his ODI debut for South Africa in the third PAK v SA ODI.

Bosch has also been picked up in the Test squad and is set for Test debut against Pakistan on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and South Africa are set to face off in the final ODI in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 22.

It is noteworthy here that Pakistan have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match PAK v SA ODI series after defeating the hosts in the second game a day earlier.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi bagged a four-fer after Kamran Ghulam’s fiery fifty as Pakistan defeated South Africa by 81 runs.

The series-opener between the two teams was played at Boland Park in Paarl on December 18 where Pakistan defeated the hosts by three wickets on the back of Saim Ayub’s ton and vice-captain Salman Agha’s all-round performance.