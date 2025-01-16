Pakistan unveils playing 11 for Multan test against West Indies 

MULTAN: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled their Playing XI for the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies, scheduled to start here tomorrow.

Mohammad Huraira after his impressive performance in the domestic level, is set to make his debut as the 22-year-old batter has been included in the line-up in place of Saim Ayub, who sustained a fractured ankle on the opening day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa earlier this month.

Huraira, who has scored 3427 runs in 44 first-class games, will open the innings with Pakistan captain Shan Masood, while Babar Azam, who opened the innings in the Cape Town Test, will return to his usual number three spot.

Kamran Ghulam, vice-captain Saud Shakeel, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha will form Pakistan’s middle order.

Pakistan team management have included Khurram Shahzad as the sole pacer in the Playing XI with a potent spin-heavy bowling attack for the series opener against West Indies.

Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, who helped Pakistan defeat England 2-1 in their last home Test series, will form the spin attack, alongside mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan Playing XI for the first Test against West Indies

Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad.