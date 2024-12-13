Pakistan cricket doesn’t have any sellable stars: Vikrant Gupta

Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta has downplayed the hype around the PAK v IND game, saying that Pakistan has no sellable stars in its cricket team.

His statement came amid the stalemate around the schedule of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 after India refused to travel to Pakistan.

Speaking on an Indian TV show, the Indian journalist believed that the game between the archrival was only hyped up by the broadcasters and had nothing to do with the impact of the Pakistani players.

“India-Pakistan game is important. But the question is, is it important because they have players like Wasim Akram, Inzamanul Haq, Saeed Anwar or Shahid Afridi? As of now, they have no sellable stars. They have to admit it,” Vikrant Gupta said.

According to the Indian journalist, the hype around the PAK v IND game is created by broadcasters to bring the Indian fans to the ground.

“Broadcasters will drum up the game by repeating that India defeated Pakistan. So, the Indian crowd will come to the ground to watch India defeat Pakistan,” he said.

Vikrant Gupta went on to assert that India’s games against Australia, England or New Zealand had more value than the PAK v IND game.

Meanwhile, the Indian journalist maintained that the International Cricket Council (ICC) would sideline Pakistan if the country kept its stance on the Fusion Formula.

“Pakistan Cricket Board has no other choice. If they refuse to play, then ICC will sideline them,” Vikrant Gupta said.

Earlier in an interview with ARY News, Gupta had said that he would have refused to host the Champions Trophy 2025 if he had been in the PCB’s place.

“For Pakistan, giving up the Champions Trophy hosting rights isn’t a feasible option,” he added