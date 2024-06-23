PML-N ‘contacts’ PPP for another round of talks to address issues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government has again contacted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for another round of talks to address issues including budget 2024, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources said the negotiations will take place today between PML-N and the PPP at the PM House. Delegation of both the parties will hold negotiations in which breakthrough is being expected.

It is to be noted that the talks were earlier were to be held on Saturday, but due to ‘incomplete’ govt’s team, the negotiations were delayed.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)excused unconditional support to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government on Budget 2024-25.

According to sources, the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), did not yield any positive results as PPP did not assure the Prime Minister of their cooperation on the budget.

Sources said that the party has stuck to its previous stance on its demands.

The government had requested PPP’s support in passing the budget 2024-25, but PPP has demanded implementation of the written agreement on their demands before offering any support.

Sources said that the government has not provided a deadline on accepting PPP’s demands.