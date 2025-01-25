Priyanka Chopra filming for S.S. Rajamouli’s film with Mahesh Babu?

Not seen in an Indian film for over five years, Bollywood A-lister Priyanka Chopra has reportedly begun filming for her comeback project, with South cinema star Mahesh Babu and veteran filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India, added more fuel to the buzz that she is back in her home country for her much-awaited comeback project, seemingly a Telugu language film, by acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, co-starring her with Mahesh Babu.

The project in discussion is currently under the working title ‘SSMB29 (Super Star Mahesh Babu’s 29th film)‘.

It happened so when the ‘RRR’ director turned to his Instagram handle on Friday night, with the new video, hinting about his next project. The clip implied that the filmmaker had captured a lion (reference for Mahesh Babu) for his next film. “Captured,” he wrote in the caption with an evil face emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

Reacting to the post, Mahesh Babu commented, “Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu (Once I commit, I won’t even listen to myself),” one of his most famous dialogues from the blockbuster film ‘Pokiri’.

In the same post, Chopra commented, “😂🙌 Finally,” further fuelling the casting reports.

While more details about the hotly-anticipated project are kept strictly under the straps, the title is touted to be an action-adventure, inspired by Indiana Jones films, and is written by Rajamouli’s father and veteran writer, V. Vijayendra Prasad.

‘SSMB29’ is soon expected to be launched officially with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra joins hands with Jonas brothers for a film