Priyanka Chopra joins hands with Jonas brothers for a film

Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra is all set to join her husband, singer Nick Jonas and his two brothers Kevin and Joe, for a holiday film.

As per the reports from a foreign publication, Priyanka Chopra is all set to star alongside the Jonas Brothers; Kevin, Nick and Joe, in an upcoming holiday movie for 2025, expected to premiere on Disney.

Reports suggest that the filming for the aforementioned project started earlier this week, on January 13, when the ‘Citadel’ star was spotted with her husband and brothers-in-law, at a Toronto set.

Besides the Jonas brothers and Chopra, the family holiday movie also features her youngest brother-in-law Frankie Jonas and Hollywood starlet Chloe Bennet.

More details about the project are yet to be unveiled.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor-singer Priyanka Chopra and American musician Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in Jodhpur.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022, as announced in their joint statement on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra also has Hollywood projects ‘Heads of State’ and ‘The Bluff’ in the kitty.