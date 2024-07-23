Pro soccer game suspends as fans throw fish cakes on field

A professional soccer game was abandoned in Norway after fans threw fish cakes and other objects onto the field to protest against the use of a Video Assistant Referee, or VAR.

Just minutes after kickoff, the Norwegian Eliteserien game between Rosenborg BK and Lillestrom was stopped as the angry fans started throwing fish cakes along with other things on the field.

The game was stopped a second time after the fans keep throwing fish cakes on the field along with the tennis balls and smoke bombs, and later the game was officially suspended with a score of 0-0.

The protest was initiated against the use of VAR, as fans and several supporters unions complain that the referees taking too much time to make decisions, leading the games to stop in meantime.

It is worth mentioning here that the league adopted VAR back in 2023.

During the game, some fans were also seen holding banner, which read: “We will never give up, VAR will go away.”

However, the Norwegian professional football club, Lillestrom, on its social media announced that the game would be rescheduled.