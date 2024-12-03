‘Pushpa 3’: Franchise sound designer accidentally confirms third part

Ahead of ‘Pushpa 2’ release on December 5, franchise sound designer Resul Pookutty has accidentally confirmed the third part of Allu Arjun’s film.

In a now-deleted X post, the musician shared a major spoiler from the studio where he revealed that the sound mixing for ‘Pushpa 2’ was completed.

The post was accompanied by a photo featuring Pookutty alongside his team, however, what caught the attention of the social media users was ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage’ on the large screen behind them.

The musician realised his mistake and quickly deleted the post, however, it gave fans of Allu Arjun ample time to take screenshots, which have since gone viral on social media.

While fans celebrated the unofficial confirmation of ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage,’ several speculated that ‘Pushpa 2’ will have a cliffhanger ending.

Following the development, fans of Allu Arjun dug out actor Vijay Deverakonda’s old post in which he had hinted at the title of ‘Pushpa 3.’

In a post in 2022, the actor wished happy birthday to filmmaker Sukumar, writing, “Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir – I wish you the best of health & happiness! Cannot wait to start the film with you 🙂 love and hugs. 2021 – The Rise. 2022 – The Rule. 2023 – The Rampage.”

Pertinent to note here that Allu Arjun portrays the titular character of Pushpa Raj in the sequel alongside Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat while Rashmika Mandanna reprises her character of Srivalli from the prequel film.

‘Pushpa 2’ is scheduled for simultaneous theatrical release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali on December 5.