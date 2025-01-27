“My son-in-law does ‘Hera Pheri’”—Rajesh Khanna’s old interview about Akshay goes viral !

A touching throwback video of the legendary Indian actor and father of Twinkle Khanna, Rajesh Khanna has surfaced online, showing his special bond with his son-in-law, Akshay Kumar.

“At this age, my son-in-law sings a lot,” Rajesh Khanna says fondly. “Sometimes he sings songs from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa,’ and other times from ‘Hera Pheri.’ He’s the kind of guy who does ‘hera pheri’ (mischief).”

This lighthearted comment shows Rajesh Khanna’s love and humor in describing Akshay Kumar’s playful nature.

Rajesh Khanna, known for his sharp wit, also advised his daughter, Twinkle Khanna. “I told my daughter, ‘Look Tina baba… I call her Tina – keep an eye on him, but not too tightly. Don’t loosen the reins too much, but don’t pull them so hard that they snap.'”

Read More: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force’ banned for release

Twinkle Khanna, known for her humorous writing, previously shared how her mother, Dimple Kapadia, had a unique view on marriage.

Dimple Kapadia, who was separated from Rajesh Khanna, suggested that Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar live together for two years before getting married. “When my husband said he wanted to marry me, my mom said, ‘No way, you live together for two years. If it works, then you can marry. I’ve been married. I know what it’s like,'” Twinkle Khanna shared in an interview.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is enjoying the success of his new movie, “Sky Force,” which also stars Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.

Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar’s latest film, the war drama ‘Sky Force’, has been banned from releasing in several territories of the Middle East.

Maddock Films’ recently-released war flick ‘Sky Force’, about India’s first airstrike, which arrived in theatres earlier today, to coincide with the Indian Republic Day, has been banned from screening in multiple Asian countries, including the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, reported Indian media.

While the reason for the ban is not known as yet, industry sources suggest that it is because of the film’s subject, which revolves around the tensions between India and Pakistan.