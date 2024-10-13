‘Ready Or Not 2’ in the works with Samara Weaving returning

Hollywood actor Samara Weaving is set to return as development on “Ready or Not 2,” a sequel to 2019’s dark comedy horror hit, is underway.

The actress and Radio Silence are set to once again dive into the world of comedy horror following the success of the first film.

Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy penned the first movie which told the story of a bride, played by Samara Weaving, who learns of her new family’s wedding night ritual.

According to the ritual, participants would pick a card from a puzzle card game, and if someone draws the Hide and Seek card, as she does, then a murderous game is played to appease an ancient family deal with the devil.

Made with a budget of $6 million, “Ready or Not” was an instant hit and generated over $28 million domestically.

Additionally, the horror comedy garnered praise from critics who appreciated the movie’s ability to deliver suspense and kills while also making social commentary.

For ‘Ready or Not 2,’ Tripp Vinson, Bradley J. Fischer, William Sherak and James Vanderbilt are returning as producers.

While the original movie’s writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy are set to return to pen the upcoming sequel, no plot details or new cast members have yet been revealed by the makers of the movie.

It is noteworthy here that Samara Weaving has recently featured in movies such as “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” “Chevalier” and Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.”