Reese Witherspoon has found love again?

Oscar-winning actor and producer Reese Witherspoon has seemingly confirmed her rumoured new romance with German financier Oliver Haarmann.

As reported by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, Hollywood A-lister Reese Witherspoon, 48, and, private-equity financier, Oliver Haarmann, have successfully passed from the friendship stage to dating, confirmed the sources close to the couple, adding that the two are keeping it ‘just casual’. The ‘Walk The Line’ star and Haarmann were ‘friends’, and are now ‘taking things slow when it comes to dating’, confirmed an insider. “She enjoys it but doesn’t want it to be a big focus,” the person said, adding that her son and work are her ‘biggest priorities’ at the moment.

Her rep has refused to comment on the matter for now.

It is relevant to note here that actor-producer Reese Witherspoon, who tied the knot for the second time, with talent agent Jim Toth in 2011, announced her divorce in March last year. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made a difficult decision to divorce,” announced the former couple, in a joint statement. Witherspoon and Toth share a son, Tennessee James Toth, 12.

Previously, she was married to fellow actor Ryan Phillippe, for 8 years, and shared two kids with him, daughter Ava Elizabeth, 25, and son Deacon Reese, 21.